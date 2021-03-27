Mercedes-Benz to launch 7 new AMG models in India in 2021

Mercedes-Benz has launched a number of cars this year already like the facelifted E-Class and now the A-Class Limousine, but there is more and among that are more AMG cars.

In an interview to auto publisher, CarandBike, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, Martin Schwenk said that the company is planning to launch at least seven new AMG models this year.

"This year we have planned for seven launches. This was the first one. We will get quite a few other AMG models into the country," he said.

Mercedes-Benz has started manufacturing some AMGs like the GLC 43 Coupe as well as the A35 sedan that launched alongside the A-Class Limousine. The German company will also be looking to manufacture more AMG cars as time progresses.

Of course, there is no confirmation yet, but a new-gen GLA and a C-Class sedan is also scheduled for a launch and the AMG models for both these should also make it here. Whether it will be produced at Mercedes’ Chakan facility we will have to see.

The Mercedes- AMG A35 that launched this week is powered by a 2-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 306PS of power 400 Nm of torque. This is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox that sends sends power to all four wheels via Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. The A35 Limousine is priced at Rs 56.24 lakh.