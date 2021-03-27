English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Mercedes-Benz to launch 7 new AMG models in India in 2021

A new-gen GLA and a C-Class sedan is also scheduled for a launch and the AMG models for both these should also make it here.

Moneycontrol News
March 27, 2021 / 06:12 PM IST

Mercedes-Benz has launched a number of cars this year already like the facelifted E-Class and now the A-Class Limousine, but there is more and among that are more AMG cars.

In an interview to auto publisher, CarandBike, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, Martin Schwenk said that the company is planning to launch at least seven new AMG models this year.

"This year we have planned for seven launches. This was the first one. We will get quite a few other AMG models into the country," he said.

Mercedes-Benz has started manufacturing some AMGs like the GLC 43 Coupe as well as the A35 sedan that launched alongside the A-Class Limousine. The German company will also be looking to manufacture more AMG cars as time progresses.

Of course, there is no confirmation yet, but a new-gen GLA and a C-Class sedan is also scheduled for a launch and the AMG models for both these should also make it here. Whether it will be produced at Mercedes’ Chakan facility we will have to see.

Close

Related stories

The Mercedes- AMG A35 that launched this week is powered by a 2-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 306PS of power 400 Nm of torque. This is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox that sends sends power to all four wheels via Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. The A35 Limousine is priced at Rs 56.24 lakh.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Auto #Mercedes-AMG #Mercedes-Benz #Technology
first published: Mar 27, 2021 06:12 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.