Mercedes-Benz GLC: Where does the luxury SUV fit in?

Recently Mercedes-Benz brought the new GLC in India. It poses as a middle option between the larger GLE SUV and the smaller GLA crossover. The updated SUV gets a facelift and BSVI-compliant powertrains, along with modern updates.

The new GLC gets large, hexagonal grille which houses the company’s trademark logo. It is flanked by prominent, swept-back headlamps, while the front bumper gets a redesign. The headlamps are also contrasting with the SUV’s DRLs. The rear end also sports rounded tail lamps, with integrated square LEDs. The underside of the car is lined with a thick chrome strip, with two exhaust tips on either side.

The interiors are equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, which can also be controlled by a separate touchpad or via voice commands. It is also controllable via touch controls on the steering, along with buttons and swivel-type scrollers. These also control the driver’s digital instrument cluster along with the infotainment system.

Mercedes-Benz has equipped the new GLC with 19-inch alloy wheels. They are shod with 55 profile and 235mm section tyres. It gets a two-part sunroof, with a larger front half and a smaller rear half. These facilitate lighter in the cabin, giving it a premium feel.

Speaking about the launch, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “Mercedes-Benz strives towards developing products centered around the customers, which ensure the best driving with an equally intuitive experience. The new GLC is the most tech savvy ‘Made in India’ SUV and owing to its popularity, we decided to introduce Mercedes-Benz’s all new intuitive infotainment system - MBUX for the first time. The new GLC combines ruggedness of a SUV with the intelligence of MBUX and luxury appointments synonymous with the Three Pointed Star. We are confident this unique offering will continue to win the hearts and minds of our discerning customers.”