Mahindra-owned Pininfarina confirms EV platform

Automobili Pininfarina recently announced that it will be developing an all-electric high-performance platform which will underpin most luxury brands. The Mahindra-owned Italian company has joined hands with Bosch and Benteler to source components for the platform.

The announcement was made at the ongoing Frankfurt Motor Show when it was confirmed that the three companies will jointly develop a high-performance electric vehicle platform. The company also confirmed its plan to bring a range of high-performance and luxury electric vehicles which are expected to begin production by late 2020.

As per a report in evwind, “In cooperation with Bosch Engineering and Benteler, I am confident in our ability to be able to bring to market a genuinely innovative performance electric vehicle platform that will accelerate the adoption of emission-free vehicles, particularly in the luxury sector. While other EV platforms are being developed, this collaboration marks the first initiative among three world-class partners to develop a platform specifically tailored to the luxury and performance electric vehicle plans of Automobili Pininfarina and potentially other carmakers looking to make progress in this sector.”

The company has stated that it will offer the platform to other companies to keep the costs of development in check. However, Pininfarina has not confirmed how much cost will be involved in its development. Currently, the company has announced its plans to launch an electric sedan, codenamed H500 and an electric SUV, codenamed K350, in the next three years.