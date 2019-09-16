App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahindra-owned Pininfarina confirms EV platform

The announcement was made at the ongoing Frankfurt Motor Show when it was confirmed that the three companies will jointly develop a high-performance electric vehicle platform.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Automobili Pininfarina recently announced that it will be developing an all-electric high-performance platform which will underpin most luxury brands. The Mahindra-owned Italian company has joined hands with Bosch and Benteler to source components for the platform.

The announcement was made at the ongoing Frankfurt Motor Show when it was confirmed that the three companies will jointly develop a high-performance electric vehicle platform. The company also confirmed its plan to bring a range of high-performance and luxury electric vehicles which are expected to begin production by late 2020.

As per a report in evwind, “In cooperation with Bosch Engineering and Benteler, I am confident in our ability to be able to bring to market a genuinely innovative performance electric vehicle platform that will accelerate the adoption of emission-free vehicles, particularly in the luxury sector. While other EV platforms are being developed, this collaboration marks the first initiative among three world-class partners to develop a platform specifically tailored to the luxury and performance electric vehicle plans of Automobili Pininfarina and potentially other carmakers looking to make progress in this sector.”

Close

The company has stated that it will offer the platform to other companies to keep the costs of development in check. However, Pininfarina has not confirmed how much cost will be involved in its development. Currently, the company has announced its plans to launch an electric sedan, codenamed H500 and an electric SUV, codenamed K350, in the next three years.

related news

But the company will confirm its plans for the two vehicles only after the launch of its latest offering, the all-electric hypercar Battista.  Both models could have a range of 600+ km, with a price range between Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 3.2 crore (Ex-showroom).

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 16, 2019 01:40 pm

tags #Auto #Mahindra and Mahindra #Pininfarina #Technology #trends

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.