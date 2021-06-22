Late Paul Walker’s iconic Toyota Supra auctioned for Rs 4.08 crore

Paul Walker's Toyota Supra in Fast and Furious

There is no doubt that the Toyota Supra is one of the most iconic cars out there and even among those, there is one Toyota Supra that is far more famous than some celebrities themselves.

The famous orange Toyota Supra driven by the legendary late Paul Walker in first instalment of Fast and Furious has been auctioned off at a price of $550,000 (approx. Rs 4.08 crore). The auction was held by the Barett-Jackson auction house in Las Vegas.

This particular Supra was built by Eddie Paul, owner of E.P. Industries and was driven by Walker in the first two instalments of the F&F series. For the second movie, however, the car was overhauled into Slap Jack's Supra but was then brought back to its original glory.

The Supra features its iconic candy-orange paint with the “Nuclear Gladiator” motif on either side. It also gets a different body kit including a front spoiler and side skirts from Bomex, TRD-style hood, APR aluminium bi-plane rear wing and 19-inch five-spoke rims from Dazz Motorsports.

This Toyota Supra is powered by a 2JZ-GTE 3-litre turbocharged inline-six cylinder engine and gets a 4-speed automatic gearbox for transmission.

The Toyota Supra was listed for auction without a reserve price and was picked up at an astonishing $550,000. The owner will receive all the documents necessary for the car including a certificate of authenticity to prove that the Supra was not built by someone else.

The Fast and Furious series has become somewhat of a cult film attracting all kinds of motor enthusiasts as well as action film fans and features a number of iconic cars that now have massive fan-followings of their own.