KTM RC 200 spied on the assembly line at Bajaj’s Chakan plant

The new spy image has confirmed that the RC 200 has gone into production at Bajaj’s Chakan plant.

The KTM RC series has been in need of a sore update for a while now, and we did get a glimpse of the new bike back when road tests were being conducted. Now, a new spy image has confirmed that the RC 200 has gone into production at Bajaj’s Chakan plant.

From what we can see in the image, the bike gets a completely new design, including the underpinnings. The current razor-sharp RC gives way to a larger fairing and tank. This design certainly plucks a few heart strings, but a proper reveal may change opinions.

The chassis too has been tweaked a little. It still is a trellis frame, but the rear sub-frame has changed. There are alloys as well and the indicators have been positioned on the fairing itself. The headlamp in the image however is a halogen unit, slightly disappointing, but we can expect the flagship, RC 390 get LEDs.

As for the mechanicals, expect the same 199.5cc single that churns out 25 PS of power and 19.2 Nm of torque. What we can’t see right now is the instrument cluster, but we can expect that to be a conventional LCD unit built into the 390 TFT dash, just like the Adventure 250.

Now while the current RC 200 is a fairly track-oriented bike with its steep riding position, the new RCs are expected to be a little more street friendly with a more upright position and slightly less rear-set footpegs.

As for pricing, expect a slight premium over the current Rs 2.01 lakh.