172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|kia-motors-gets-6523-bookings-for-sonet-on-day-one-5739781.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 07:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kia Motors gets 6,523 bookings for Sonet on day one

The company would like to assure the customers that it is fully committed to delivering Sonet in the least time possible with Anantpur plant operating with optimum efficiency, Shim added.

PTI

Kia Motors India on August 21 said it has received 6,523 bookings on the first day for its upcoming compact SUV Sonet. The upcoming model has generated an overwhelming response, with a record 6,523 bookings on the very first day, Kia Motors India said in a statement.

Prospective customers were able to book the car online and through company's sales network by paying an initial booking amount of Rs 25,000, it added.

Kia Motors had commenced Sonet bookings from Wednesday midnight.

Close

“The tremendous response to the all-new Sonet, proves that there is never a bad time to launch a good product. It also shows that the faith of Indian consumers in Brand Kia has grown leaps and bounds over just one year of our operation in India," Kia Motors India MD and CEO Kookhyun Shim said.

The company would like to assure the customers that it is fully committed to delivering Sonet in the least time possible with Anantpur plant operating with optimum efficiency, he added.

Kia Sonet, when launched next month, will compete with Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, among others.
First Published on Aug 21, 2020 07:20 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Kia Motors india #Kia Sonet #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.