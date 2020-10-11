Kawasaki W175 retro cruiser could come to India in 2021

Kawasaki may be set to enter the small capacity segment in India with the introduction of the W175. Set for launch in 2021, the W175 is currently sold in Asian markets like Indonesia and Thailand.

According to a report by Autocar, the bike is expected to be launched in India sometime in the first quarter of 2021. The report also suggests 90 percent of the components will be localised allowing Kawasaki to price the bike fairly aggressively.

The Kawasaki W175 is a retro-themed bike. Its design brings it very close to competing with the Royal Enfield bikes and this includes the round headlamp, peashooter exhaust, all-analogue circular instrument cluster.

Powering the W175 is a simple 177cc single-cylinder engine that produces 13 PS of power and 13.2 Nm of torque on the international spec model. These bikes are also carburetted and hence will have to be upgraded before coming to India.

It is built on a semi-double-cradle frame that is suspended by conventional telescopic forks upfront and two shock absorbers in the back. There is a disc in the front and a drum in the rear but ABS is missing on the international bike. Since ABS is now mandatory on bikes that are 150cc and above, Kawasaki will have to add the system.

As for pricing, the Kawasaki W175 could go for around the Rs 1.3 lakh mark. In terms of design, the W175 will enter the market where Royal Enfield is king but will also compete with the likes of the Jawa, Benelli and the very recently launched Honda H’ness CB350