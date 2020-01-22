In Pics: Tata Altroz launched at starting price of Rs 5.29 lakh

Tata is using its Impact Design 2.0 philosophy, something that debuted first with the Harrier and the hatchback is based on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture. The overall design of the Altroz is sharp with sharp, angular headlamps flanking the grille and fog lamps sitting just below it. The rear too gets a neat blacked out trunk with tail lamps on either side and an integrated spoiler at the top. (Image source: Tata Motors)