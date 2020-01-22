In Pics: Tata Altroz launched at starting price of Rs 5.29 lakh

The car was first showcased as the 45X concept at the 2018 Auto Expo. Then at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in March, 2019, a production spec version was showcased and then finally unveiled in India in December 2019.
Tata has finally launched their first offering in the premium hatchback space, the Tata Altroz. This is a space that already has some well-established rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz and the Hyundai Elite i20. (Image source: Tata Motors)
Tata is using its Impact Design 2.0 philosophy, something that debuted first with the Harrier and the hatchback is based on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture. The overall design of the Altroz is sharp with sharp, angular headlamps flanking the grille and fog lamps sitting just below it. The rear too gets a neat blacked out trunk with tail lamps on either side and an integrated spoiler at the top. (Image source: Tata Motors)
The car gets two engine options – a BS-VI compliant 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that makes 86 PS of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and a 113 Nm of peak torque at 3300 rpm. The BS-VI compliant 1.5-litre Revotorq turbocharged diesel makes 90 PS at 4,000 rpm and 200 Nm of peak torqu between 1,250 and 3,000 rpm. (Image source: Tata Motors)
In terms of features, Altroz gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a multi-function steering wheel, a flat floor, auto climate control and cruise control and ambient lighting. The higher variants also get a six-speaker audio system. (Image source: Tata Motors)
The Altroz also recently received a full five-star Global NCAP safety rating. It gets dual airbags and ABS with EBD as standard. Other features include corner stability control, isofix child-seat mounts and voice alerts for things like open doors and seat belts. You also get a reverse parking camera and sensors. (Image source: Tata Motors)
Bookings for the Altroz had begun in December and now retails at a starting price of Rs 5.29 (ex-showroom) with the highest trim costing Rs 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The car also gets various customisation packs for each trim.
First Published on Jan 22, 2020 02:32 pm