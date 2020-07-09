Hyundai releases Elantra N Line renders ahead of launch

Hyundai had just unveiled the seventh-gen Elantra a few months ago and while the car is being launched very soon, we already have the official renders of the sportier N Line variant.

The Hyundai N Line is essentially a sportier variant of the Elantra and it is also important to note that this will be the first time the sedan gets its own ‘N’ badged variant.

The standard Elantra already has pretty aggressive styling to it. This also means that Hyundai hasn’t made the car any sportier. The N Line does get its own unique bits, however. A blacked-out grille, redesigned air intakes, twin tailpipes and a faux rear diffuser.

There are no announcements yet on the Elantra N Line’s performance, but we are expecting some chassis upgrades as well as a turbo-petrol engine.

On the inside, you can expect about the same kind of interiors and tech as there is on the standard Elantra.

It will be too early to tell whether it will make its way to India. There is speculation on whether Hyundai is bringing the N Line to India at all and the facelifted Elantra was launched in India just last year. At the earliest, the new Elantra will only make its way here sometime next year. As for the N Line, probably after that, if at all.