Hyundai launches Santro at Rs 3.89 lakh, undercuts Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Hyundai Motor India has brought back one of India’s most popular hatchbacks Santro with a pricing of Rs 3.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the entry variant.

The car will be offered in five variants and seven colours with the top-end petrol manual version being priced at Rs 5.45 lakh. Hyundai is offering an all-petrol and petrol-CNG option on the car along with three manual and two automatic options (AMT).

The automatic version is costlier than the competition, and is priced at Rs 5.18 lakh while the petrol-CNG variant is priced at Rs 5.23 lakh. The prices are introductory and are applicable for buyers of first 50,000 units. Prices may rise thereafter, the Hyundai management had stated while unveiling the car earlier this month.

The base manual transmission version of Santro’s old-time rival Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is priced at Rs 4.18 lakh while the AMT version is priced at Rs 4.91 lakh.

Similarly, Maruti’s Celerio base variant is priced at Rs 4.21 lakh while the AMT version of it is priced at Rs 4.97 lakh, all prices ex-showroom, Delhi. Both Wagon R and Celerio are offered with a CNG option.

Tata Motors’ Tiago remains the cheapest starting at Rs 3.39 lakh for the manual and Rs 5.04 lakh for the automatic version, both prices ex-showroom, Delhi. The Tiago does not come in a CNG version.

Y K Koo, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, “More than 23,500 pre-booking of the Santro received in 13 days which accounts of 3 months of volumes. We sold over 13.2 lakh of the original Santro in 16 years".

The hatchback is partly developed at Hyundai’s technical center in Hyderabad and in South Korea. Using the Grand i10’s platform and a tried and trusted 1.1-litre four-cylinder engine, Hyundai spent $100 million developing the Santro over three years. Hyundai claims a mileage of 20.3 km/litre on the new Santro.

Rear air-conditioning vents, Hyundai-developed automatic gearbox option, airbags on all variants and the biggest touchscreen display system (7-inch) are some of the segment-first features. Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki also offer automatics on their cars but the unit is not developed in-house.

Hyundai is also equipping the Santro’s air-conditioning unit with ‘Eco Coating’ technology that prevents unpleasant odour to develop in the AC evaporator by degrading the micro-organisms.

The car has reverse parking sensors in the upper variants and even a reverse camera on the top variant. The top-end variant of the Tiago also has these features.