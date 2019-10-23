Hyundai launches Santro anniversary edition: What's on offer?

To celebrate the first anniversary of the Santro’s launch, Hyundai has launched the anniversary edition of the hatchback.

Priced at a bare minimum increase over the standard trim, the special edition variant is offered in two colours.

The Santro anniversary edition is offered in Polar White and Aqua Teal colour options. It is based on the Sportz variant and gets basic aesthetic upgrades.

These include blacked-out outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), wheel covers, roof rails and door handles. The hatchback also gets door cladding, a chrome strip on the back and an “Anniversary Edition” badge.

It also gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, AC vents for the back, two airbags in the front and steering-mounted audio controls. Other cosmetic changes on the inside include blue accents around the vents and blacked-out interiors.

Mechanically, the car remains unchanged and carries forward its 1.1-litre petrol engine which makes 69PS of maximum power and 99Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, with the option of a 5-speed AMT gearbox.