App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 02:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hyundai considers launching Palisade in India

The Palisade focuses mainly on the left-hand drive markets around the world, but according to Autocar, there are reports that suggest a right-hand-drive model is being developed for the Australian market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Hyundai Palisade had garnered quite a bit of interest from India ever since its unveiling in 2018, but the company never spoke about bringing their flagship SUV to our country. The company is now evaluating the market for the feasibility of bringing the Palisade to India.

Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Service and Marketing at Hyundai India said in an interview with Auto publisher, Autocar that Hyundai was looking at the market to see if it was ready and what route they could take to bring the Hyundai Palisade to India.

“Hyundai is assessing the feasibility of launching the Palisade in India. We’ll need to see which route we can take with it, if the market is ready and what kind of volumes we’d be looking at. A decision on a model like this is critical because one has to take the import duties into account, and if we choose to localise it, we would need certain volumes,” Garg said.

Close

The Palisade focuses mainly on the left-hand drive markets around the world. But, according to Autocar, there are reports that suggest a right-hand-drive model is being developed for the Australian market.

related news

The Hyundai Palisade is powered by a 3.8-litre V6 engine in the US. This churns out 295 PS and 355 Nm of torque. If the SUV comes to India, we can expect a diesel engine option too.

The Palisade sits at the top of the company’s SUV range. It is 4,980 mm in length, 1,975 mm in width and 1,750 mm in height. It comes loaded with all the bells and whistles and can be optioned between a 7-seater or 8-seater model.


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 15, 2020 02:03 pm

tags #Auto #Hyundai #Hyundai Palisade #Technology

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 relief package: Mudra-Shishu loan interest subvention scheme brings cheer to microfinance borrowers

COVID-19 relief package: Mudra-Shishu loan interest subvention scheme brings cheer to microfinance borrowers

Schools in post-lockdown times: HRD minister explains how educational institutes will change in India

Schools in post-lockdown times: HRD minister explains how educational institutes will change in India

COVID-19 crisis | Eager to ramp-up production, FMCG majors request government to ease staff limits: Report

COVID-19 crisis | Eager to ramp-up production, FMCG majors request government to ease staff limits: Report

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.