Hyundai considers launching Palisade in India

The Hyundai Palisade had garnered quite a bit of interest from India ever since its unveiling in 2018, but the company never spoke about bringing their flagship SUV to our country. The company is now evaluating the market for the feasibility of bringing the Palisade to India.

Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Service and Marketing at Hyundai India said in an interview with Auto publisher, Autocar that Hyundai was looking at the market to see if it was ready and what route they could take to bring the Hyundai Palisade to India.

“Hyundai is assessing the feasibility of launching the Palisade in India. We’ll need to see which route we can take with it, if the market is ready and what kind of volumes we’d be looking at. A decision on a model like this is critical because one has to take the import duties into account, and if we choose to localise it, we would need certain volumes,” Garg said.

The Palisade focuses mainly on the left-hand drive markets around the world. But, according to Autocar, there are reports that suggest a right-hand-drive model is being developed for the Australian market.

The Hyundai Palisade is powered by a 3.8-litre V6 engine in the US. This churns out 295 PS and 355 Nm of torque. If the SUV comes to India, we can expect a diesel engine option too.

The Palisade sits at the top of the company’s SUV range. It is 4,980 mm in length, 1,975 mm in width and 1,750 mm in height. It comes loaded with all the bells and whistles and can be optioned between a 7-seater or 8-seater model.