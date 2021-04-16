Defective impellers | Honda to replace fuel pump in 77,954 cars in India

Honda Cars India (HCIL) announced on April 16 that it has expanded its campaign to voluntarily replace fuel pump in 77,954 units of select models in India.

“The fuel pumps installed in these vehicles may contain defective impellers, which could, over time result in engine stopping or not starting,” HCIL said in a statement.

Seven models that were manufactured by HCIL - Amaze, 4th Gen City, WR-V, Jazz, Civic, BR-V, CR-V – are part of the recall. These models were manufactured between January and October 2019. This is the biggest recall made so far in 2021.

In 2020, HCIL had made recalls of 65,651 units of the same models (Brio was part of the recall instead of Civic). These were manufactured in 2018 and had been recalled to rectify the fuel pump which could get inoperative resulting in engine stopping or refusing to start.

“The replacement will be carried out free of cost at HCIL dealerships across India in a phased manner starting from April 17, 2021 and the owners are being contacted individually,” the company stated.

Honda has advised owners of the recalled vehicles to take prior appointment with the service centre due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

“As the dealer facilities are currently functioning with limited staff to ensure strict implementation of safety and distancing norms specified by the government authorities, customers are advised to visit the dealer with prior appointment to avoid inconvenience,” HCIL said.

According to data supplied by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Indian two and four-wheeler makers have so far in 2021 recalled 15,560 units spread across 10 manufacturers.

The reasons for the recall range from engine stalling to electrical short circuit to airbag malfunction. Some of the models that were recalled are Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra Thar, Hyundai Kona, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Mercedes-Benz V-Class and the Lamborghini Aventador.