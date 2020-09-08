Honda offers discounts of up to Rs 2.50 lakh on select cars

Carmaker Honda is offering discounts and benefits of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on select models such as Honda Civic, WR-V and the Honda Amaze to attract buyers.

Discounts on all three cars are expected to last all through September with the Civic receiving the biggest benefit.

Honda Civic

Currently, the flagship sedan from its stables, the Honda Civic will come with discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on the petrol variants and up to Rs 2.5 lakh on the diesel variants. The Civic is an executive sedan known for its distinctive styling as well as handling capabilities. Pricing for the Civic starts at Rs 17.93 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda WR-V

The Honda WR-V may not have gained as much street-cred as its competition, but it is a good car nonetheless. The company just recently launched a newer WR-V with some subtle updates to keep the look fresh and the cabin space is also quite decent. Dealerships are offering cash discounts of up to Rs 20,000 across all variants of the WR-V. Pricing starts at Rs 8.49 lakh.

Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze when it was refreshed in 2018 came with a roomy cabin and a plush ride. It does miss out on some features when compared to its competition, but it is also the only sedan in the segment to feature CVT automatic transmission. Benefits on the Amaze include Rs 15,000 in exchange and Rs 12,000 worth of extended warranties.