Honda Insight hybrid spotted: Here's everything we know

Regarded once as the best-selling sedan in India the Honda City is currently being sold at an offer of Rs 62,000 excluding dealer level discount and other offers (Image: Honda)

After showcasing the Jazz Hybrid at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, Japanese carmaker Honda is gearing up to introduce the hybrid tech in a sedan. It is speculated that the company could introduce the Civic-based Insight sedan, with a hybrid powerplant.

Honda is testing the Insight with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, mated to its dual-motor hybrid setup. It makes a combined power output of 151PS of maximum power and 267Nm of peak torque. The sedan can either run on the combined power of the IC engine and electric motor, as well as operate purely on electric power.

Though it is uncertain if Honda will introduce the Insight in India, it can be expected that the company will introduce the hybrid tech in the 2020 model of Honda City. It was recently spotted under testing with a revised design. It is expected to get a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine as well as a brand new 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine.