Honda CB500X launched in India: Check price, other details

Honda’s lightweight adventure tourer, the CB500X has been launched in India not too far away from their other big launches.

The Honda CB500X has been expected for a while now and the ADV is fairly well known for its capabilities, at least internationally.

It is styled like any ADV is including the big tank, tall fly screen and high mounted handlebars. The CB500X also gets all-LED lighting from headlamp and indicators to tail lights. The instrument cluster is a negative LCD unit, but it does valuable information like gear position, engine temperature and all the other readouts like trip meter, ABS indicator, etc.

Powering the CB500X is a 471cc parallel-twin engine that chruns out 47.5 PS of power at 8,500 rpm and 43.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox via a slip-and-assist clutch.

The ADV rides on a diamond-shapred steel-tube mainframe. This is suspended by conventional 41mm front forks and a pre-load adjustable rear monoshock. It gets a 17-inch rear tyre and a 19-inch front and while ground clearance is measured at 181mm, seat height stands at 830mm.

Braking is handled a 310mm disc up front and a 240mm disc in the back via dual-channel ABS. In case of emergency braking, the CB500X is equipped with Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) which activates the hazard lights automatically upon detection.

For extra security, Honda has also equipped the CB500X with Honda Ignition Security System, reinforced handlebar lock structures and strengthened key cylinders.

The Honda CBX ADV is available in two colour options – Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic. It is priced at Rs 6.87 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram). Competition comes from the Benelli TRK 502 and the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT.