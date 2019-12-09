Here's what Jeep is planning to do with Compass in the coming days

Jeep is gearing up to update its lineup with BSVI-compliant engines. Among the first is the Compass, which is expected to get a BSVI-compliant petrol engine. The company has not revealed if it will offer the SUV with a diesel engine, but it is speculated that the new petrol motor will be more powerful than its predecessor.

A test mule was recently spotted without camouflage, which was equipped with a 1.4-litre, MultiAir petrol unit which makes 170PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. It was supposedly mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, which sends power to the front wheels.

The Sport variant is expected to be equipped with a 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Uconnect, 16-inch steel wheels, quad halogen headlamps, height-adjustable driver’s seat, and remote keyless entry. It should also get safety equipment like driver and passenger airbags, traction control, ABS with EBD and hill assist.

Currently, the SUV is priced between Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 23.11 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in five trims. The updated Compass is expected to be priced higher than its predecessor. It will continue its rivalry with the Hyundai Creta, Mahindra XUV500 as well as the Tata Harrier, among others.

