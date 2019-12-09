App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 01:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's what Jeep is planning to do with Compass in the coming days

A test mule was recently spotted without camouflage, which was equipped with a 1.4-litre, MultiAir petrol unit.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Jeep is gearing up to update its lineup with BSVI-compliant engines. Among the first is the Compass, which is expected to get a BSVI-compliant petrol engine. The company has not revealed if it will offer the SUV with a diesel engine, but it is speculated that the new petrol motor will be more powerful than its predecessor.

A test mule was recently spotted without camouflage, which was equipped with a 1.4-litre, MultiAir petrol unit which makes 170PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. It was supposedly mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, which sends power to the front wheels.

The Sport variant is expected to be equipped with a 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Uconnect, 16-inch steel wheels, quad halogen headlamps, height-adjustable driver’s seat, and remote keyless entry. It should also get safety equipment like driver and passenger airbags, traction control, ABS with EBD and hill assist.

Close

Currently, the SUV is priced between Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 23.11 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in five trims. The updated Compass is expected to be priced higher than its predecessor. It will continue its rivalry with the Hyundai Creta, Mahindra XUV500 as well as the Tata Harrier, among others.

related news

Also Read: 
MG Hector vs Jeep Compass vs Hyundai Creta: How do they compare?

Here's what MG is planning to do with Hector in the coming days





Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 9, 2019 01:11 pm

tags #Auto #Auto Expo 2020 #BSVI #Compass #Jeep #Technology #trends

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.