Here's what MG is planning to do with Hector in the coming days

Soon after making its debut and launching the Hector in India, China-based SAIC Motor-owned British carmaker MG Motor is gearing up to update its midsize SUV with a facelift.

The company will also be offering the Hector as a six-seater variant, which should be based on the Baojun 530 that was recently launched in China.

Recent spy shots confirm that the new Hector gets a different set of tail lamps, along with a revised rear bumper. The lower bumper has also been redesigned, with the reverse lights now positioned as standalone units. MG is also expected to revise the SUV’s front bumper, headlights, and grille.

The car was also spotted with captain seats for the second row with bigger headrests, while the facelifted Hector that was launched in China received updates such as a black front grille, new tail lamps, headlamps, bumpers, and a new alloy wheel design.

MG is expected to carry forward its engine options, which include a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit which makes 140PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque, as well as a Fiat-sourced 2-litre diesel engine which makes 170PS and 350Nm. These engine options are offered with either a 6-speed manual gearbox of a DCT automatic transmission.