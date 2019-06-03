Here's everything you should know about Aprilia RS 660

Italian superbike maker Aprilia is gearing up for its re-entry in the mid-capacity supersport segment, with the RS 660. While the launch date hasn’t been confirmed, leaked patent images reveal important details of the upcoming motorcycle.

First revealed as a concept at EICMA 2018, the bike featured a classic Aprilia supersport stance, with MotoGP style winglets. Though there have been some changes made to keep the costs in check, the motorcycle retains its concept form in its productions stage as well.

One of the most prominent changes is the all-LED headlight setup, which had integrated turn signals in the concept. However, the production version is expected to be equipped with standard fairing-mounted or mirror stalk-mounted ones.

The bike retains its MotoGP inspired winglets, but it cannot be confirmed that it will carry forward the A3 (Aprilia Active Aerodynamics) which was showcased at EICMA. The handlebars also seem to have been raised slightly and pushed a bit forward, to improve the riding posture. It also seems to house a metal brake fluid reservoir, rather than the plastic unit of the prototype.

Looks like, Aprilia has equipped the RS 660 with a fully digital TFT screen, which is expected to display different electronic rider aids. It is powered by a 660CC, parallel-twin engine which should make around 130PS of maximum power. This will make it a tough competition for the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R, Yamaha YZF-R6 and the upcoming Triumph Daytona 765.

Though there are not many details revealed by Aprilia, it can be expected that the production-spec version of the RS 660 will be showcased at this year’s EICMA.