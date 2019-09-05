Buying a car and want to save on fuel? Here are five good CNG cars from Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki has a wide range of vehicles to offer in the Indian market, with models divided across multiple segments. While the company is well-known for its reliability and durability, it is also known for offering cost-effective CNG alternative for otherwise gas-guzzling gasoline cars.

The company differs from other CNG manufacturers as it uses Dual Interdependent ECUs (Engine Control Unit) and Intelligent Injection system for fuel delivery. This helps maintain the optimum air-fuel ratio and offers maximum mileage. This is called the S-CNG system. Maruti Suzuki offers the most value-for-money CNG option in these cars:

1. Alto K10

Undoubtedly one of the most recognised cars in the manufacturer’s stable, the Alto K10 is now available with the S-CNG kit, which gives a segment-leading fuel economy of 32.36 km/kg. Coupled with the same K10 engine as its petrol counterpart, it makes 67PS of maximum power and 90 Nm of peak torque.

2. New Alto

Along with the Alto K10, its updated smaller sibling also receives an S-CNG kit. Equipped with the same Dual Interdependent ECUs, Intelligent Injection system and leak-proof design, the new Alto returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 32.99 km/kg.

3. Celerio

A compact hatchback at heart, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio is equipped with Suzuki’s K-Next engine with drive-by-wire technology. This, complemented by the S-CNG fuelling kit, makes 67 PS of maximum power and 90 Nm of peak torque. It has a claimed efficiency of 31.76 km/kg.

4. Wagon R

One of India’s longest-running and most popular hatchbacks, the Wagon R, recently received an update an along with it, got a new S-CNG system which has a fuel economy of 33.54km/kg. It supplies power to the same K-Next engine as its petrol sibling and generations 60 PS of maximum power and 78 Nm of peak torque.

5. Ertiga

Another of Maruti Suzuki’s most popular vehicles, the Ertiga S-CNG is an optimum choice for anyone looking for a large conveyance space with cost-effective fuel efficiency. The 7-seater SUV returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.2 km/kg, from its 1.5-litre engine. It makes 104 PS of maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque.