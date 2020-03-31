BS-VI TVS Ntorq 125 engine specs revealed: Everything you need to know

TVS Motor Company has revealed details of its Ntorq 125 scooter. After an upgrade to BS-VI emission norms, the company had only announced the prices of the new models, but kept everything else under wraps.

The management now seems to be going slow with releasing information about the new scooter, so we are yet to see what the new version looks like. Of course, the basic silhouette is not expected to change much, but it will be fun to see the new LED headlamp setup from the Race Edition on the BS-VI Ntorq.

The powerplant is of course the same old 124.8cc motor, but it has been upgraded with fuel injection to comply with the more stringent BS-VI norms. Just like the outgoing model, the new motor will produce 9.4 hp of power, but at a lower 7,000 rpm, and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

Fuel tank capacity also goes up from the previous 5 litres to 5.8 litres. All of these changes make the scooter heavier by 1.9 kg, bringing the total kerb weight to 118 kg. The Ntorq also gets a fairly lengthy features list, including Bluetooth connectivity.

Ideally the new bike should have been launched before April 1. But given the COVID-19 breakout, just like most companies, TVS too will probably wait, at least until the lockdown period is over.

The TVS Ntorq 125 gets a price tag of Rs 65,975 for the drum brake variant, Rs 69,975 for the disc brake variant and Rs 72,455 for the Race edition. In terms of rivals, the scooter goes up against the likes of the Yamaha Ray ZR 125, Honda Activa 125 FI and the Suzuki Access 125.