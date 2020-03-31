App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 07:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BS-VI TVS Ntorq 125 engine specs revealed: Everything you need to know

The management now seems to be going slow with releasing information about the new scooter, so we are yet to see what the new version looks like

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition
TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

TVS Motor Company has revealed details of its Ntorq 125 scooter. After an upgrade to BS-VI emission norms, the company had only announced the prices of the new models, but kept everything else under wraps.

The management now seems to be going slow with releasing information about the new scooter, so we are yet to see what the new version looks like. Of course, the basic silhouette is not expected to change much, but it will be fun to see the new LED headlamp setup from the Race Edition on the BS-VI Ntorq.

The powerplant is of course the same old 124.8cc motor, but it has been upgraded with fuel injection to comply with the more stringent BS-VI norms. Just like the outgoing model, the new motor will produce 9.4 hp of power, but at a lower 7,000 rpm, and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

Close

Fuel tank capacity also goes up from the previous 5 litres to 5.8 litres. All of these changes make the scooter heavier by 1.9 kg, bringing the total kerb weight to 118 kg. The Ntorq also gets a fairly lengthy features list, including Bluetooth connectivity.

related news

Ideally the new bike should have been launched before April 1. But given the COVID-19 breakout, just like most companies, TVS too will probably wait, at least until the lockdown period is over.

The TVS Ntorq 125 gets a price tag of Rs 65,975 for the drum brake variant, Rs 69,975 for the disc brake variant and Rs 72,455 for the Race edition. In terms of rivals, the scooter goes up against the likes of the Yamaha Ray ZR 125, Honda Activa 125 FI and the Suzuki Access 125.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 07:36 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #TVS Motor Company #TVS NTorq

most popular

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.