BMW Motorrad India hikes prices of four motorcycles

It hasn’t been long since BMW unveiled the new G 310 series of bikes and that, too, with huge price cuts. The company has now decided that upward revisions are in order.

The BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS aren’t the only two bikes to receive the price hike, however. Along with the entry-level motorcycles, BMW has also raised prices of the F 900 series.

The BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS get price revisions of a mild Rs 5,000 bringing their prices up to Rs 2.5 lakh and 2.9 lakh ex-showroom respectively. On the other hand, the F 900 R gets a Rs 90,000 hike sitting at Rs 10.8 lakh. TheF 900 XR has two variants, the standard costs Rs 45,000 more at Rs 10.95 lakh and the Pro costs Rs 90,000 more at Rs 12.40 lakh.

To recap, the G 310 series of bikes are BMW’s smallest bikes and when they were introduced didn’t fare very well in the Indian market. This could be due to the exorbitant pricing of the bikes at the time. With a cut of more than Rs 50,000 on each bike since then, it should do substantially well. Add to that, the slightly revised designs and more modern tech make for a very attractive offering.