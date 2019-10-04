App
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 12:59 PM IST
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 12:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Benelli showcases Leoncino 800: What's on offer?

Sticking to the Leoncino family design, the motorcycle gets a semi-oval headlight, a small wind deflector, and minimalistic body panels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Soon after launching the Leoncino 500 in India, Italian motorcycle manufacturer Benelli has showcased the Leoncino 800. Considered the bigger sibling to the Leoncino 500, the motorcycle is expected to be launched in our markets around mid-2020.

Sticking to the Leoncino family design, the motorcycle gets a semi-oval headlight, a small wind deflector and minimalistic body panels. The motorcycle also gets a tubular steel trellis frame along with a “Lion of Pesaro” insignia on the front fender.

The motorcycle is equipped with a 754cc parallel-twin engine which is shared by the 752S. It makes 76.8 PS of maximum power and 67 Nm of peak torque. However, with the upcoming BSVI and Euro5 emission norms, it is expected that Benelli will increase the motorcycle’s engine capacity.

The motorcycle gets a pair of alloy wheels along with forks built in-house by Benelli. Braking duties are handled by two 320 mm discs in the front and a single disc at the back. The discs are locked with twin four-piston Brembo-sourced radial calipers on the front and a single-piston caliper at the back. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

Benelli is expected to display the motorcycle at EICMA 2019 followed by a launch in India around mid-2020. after which it will join the lineup of the Leoncino 500 and the upcoming Leoncino 250. The motorcycle could carry a price tag around Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be pitted against the Triumph Street Twin and the Ducati Scrambler Icon, among others.

First Published on Oct 4, 2019 12:59 pm

tags #Auto #Benelli #Leoncino 800 #Technology #trends

