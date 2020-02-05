App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 02:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Auto Expo 2020 | Volkswagen showcases three SUVs, promises 4 new SUVs over the next 4 years

The Taigun is the company's newest compact SUV under Volkswagen's India 2.0 project

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Volkswagen showed off three new cars -- the Taigun, T-Roc and the Tiguan Allspace -- on Day 1 of Auto Expo 2020.

The Taigun is the company's newest compact SUV under Volkswagen's India 2.0 project.

The SUV gets a sporty design with plenty of chrome and faux skid plates. It also sports LED head and tail lamps, which runs across the width of the car.

There won't be a diesel option for the Taigun.

The 2020 T-Roc was also showcased at the event. Upon launch, the car will be available with a new TSI petrol engine that can output more than 150 hp of power and will be mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

The Tiguan Allspace was next on the list. With a seven-seater layout, the Tiguan boasts of maximum space with a number seat configurations. A 2-litre TSI petrol engine producing 190 hp mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

Volkswagen said the future lies in SUVs and to that end promises to bring in four new SUVs to India in the next four years. For the time being, pre-bookings for the T-Roc and the Tiguan Allspace have commenced.

First Published on Feb 5, 2020 02:42 pm

tags #Auto #Auto Expo 2020 #Technology #trends #Volkswagen

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.