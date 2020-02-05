Auto Expo 2020 | Volkswagen showcases three SUVs, promises 4 new SUVs over the next 4 years

Volkswagen showed off three new cars -- the Taigun, T-Roc and the Tiguan Allspace -- on Day 1 of Auto Expo 2020.

The Taigun is the company's newest compact SUV under Volkswagen's India 2.0 project.

The SUV gets a sporty design with plenty of chrome and faux skid plates. It also sports LED head and tail lamps, which runs across the width of the car.

There won't be a diesel option for the Taigun.

The 2020 T-Roc was also showcased at the event. Upon launch, the car will be available with a new TSI petrol engine that can output more than 150 hp of power and will be mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

The Tiguan Allspace was next on the list. With a seven-seater layout, the Tiguan boasts of maximum space with a number seat configurations. A 2-litre TSI petrol engine producing 190 hp mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox.