All you need to know about Volvo S90 Hybrid

Volvo recently made special arrangements for the Swedish Ambassador in India when it gave Klas Molin a S90 T8 Plug-In Hybrid sedan to commute. Though the luxury sedan has not officially been launched in the country, its presence could indicate an upcoming launch in the future.

The company had launched the fully electric XC40 SUV last month in India and also confirmed that it will aim at converting half of its entire lineup to fully electric cars, while the other half would be hybrid vehicles.

The S90 Hybrid makes use of a 2-litre inline-four-cylinder petrol engine. It is the same as the one used in the international markets, but the T8 trim adds a supercharger to the motor. It also gets an electric motor which makes additional 88 PS of maximum power. This gives the sedan a combined power output of 406 PS while peak torque stands at 640 Nm. The S90 Hybrid can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds with a fully electric range of 34 km.

As per the company’s press release published by Overdrive, the car is a reflection of the company's Sustainability Vision of putting one million electrified Volvo Cars on global roads by 2025.

"Sweden has always been in the forefront of innovation and this car exemplifies that. We are pleased to include the Volvo S90 in our fleet and proud to be contributing to sustainable mobility," said Mr Klas Molin, Ambassador of Sweden to India.