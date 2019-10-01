After Delhi, Indian electric motorcycle startup Revolt confirms to open new hubs in Pune

Indian electric motorcycle startup Revolt is gearing up to expand its dealer network. After setting up four hubs in Delhi, the company has confirmed its plans to open two new hubs in Pune.

The hubs will be set up at Kalyani Nagar and Senapati Bapat Road in Pune. Both the hubs will be dedicated to selling the company’s RV300 and RV400 electric motorcycles, which were launched last month. Both the bikes have already been sold out till October, so the company will begin accepting bookings from November.

Potential customers can purchase any of the motorcycles via a “My Revolt Plan” which offers monthly EMIs as low as Rs 2,999. The bigger RV400 is equipped with a 3kW motor which is powered by a 3.24kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It requires up to three hours to get charged up to 75 percent and close to 4.5 hours for a full charge.

The motor gives the motorcycle a top speed of 85kmph, with an ARAI-certified range of 156km on a single charge. The company is also offering an 8-year/1.5 lakh km warranty for the battery pack, allowing the user to save on a major expense.