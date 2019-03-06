App
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 02:07 PM IST

2019 Geneva Motor Show: Koenigsegg unveils hypercar Jesko with lightest V8 crankshaft

The car is the most powerful of the Koenigsegg lineup and is powered by the company’s revised five-litre twin-turbo V8.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Swedish manufacturer Koenigsegg showcased its latest hypercar the Jesko at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Named after the father of the company’s founder and CEO Christian Von Koenigsegg, Jesko replace the Agera RS as Koenigsegg’s flagship hypercar.

The car is the most powerful of the Koenigsegg lineup and is powered by the company’s revised five-litre twin-turbo V8. It makes 1298PS on regular petrol and more than 1600PS on ethanol fuel. It makes a peak torque of 1500Nm, of which 1000Nm is available throughout most of the power band. The car is driven by Koenigsegg’s new nine-speed “Light Speed Transmission”.

The Jesko’s engine also made headlines by being the world’s lightest V8 crankshaft. It is a new flat-plane 180-degree crankshaft which weighs just 12.5 kilograms while allowing the car to redline at 8500 rpm.

Jesko 3

The company has also introduced a new “UPOD” concept to complement its Light Speed Transmission. As per the company, Ultimate Power On Demand (UPOD) is a brain that instantly selects and engages optimum gearing for maximum acceleration. This allows the car to detect the correct gear shifts needed and can shift to the necessary gear directly. This is opposed to the conventional dual-clutch transmissions (DCT) which shift gears linearly.

The car has electrically operated seats which can be finished in the owner’s choice of leather or Alcantara and is built around a carbon fibre seat shell. The seat can be controlled via the SmartCenter touchscreen. The steering column and pedal box are fully adjustable as well.

Jesko 2

First Published on Mar 6, 2019 02:07 pm

