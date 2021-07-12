1971 war: Jawa celebrates 50th anniversary of India’s victory against Pakistan; bikes launched in Khaki, Midnight Grey

The special edition gets two new colour options: Khakhi and Midnight Grey

To celebrate the anniversary of our victory in the war against Pakistan in 1971, Jawa has launched the two new colour options for the Jawa bikes.

Earlier, the Mahindra-owned company had updated the Jawa 42 with a little more sportiness in the form of blacked out elements. This blacking out has also made its way to the two new colour options on the Jawa.

The new colours on the Jawa hold meaning, too. According to the company, while the Midnight Grey paint scheme is inspired by the Battle of Longewala, the Khaki colour options “signifies the spirit of selfless service to the nation by the men in uniform.”

The new colours along with the black replacing the chrome are all finished in matte giving the bike a more rugged look overall. The icing on cake is the insignia that takes centre stage on the fuel tank.

“What makes these motorcycles special is the commemorative emblem that proudly features the prestigious Indian Army insignia flanked by a ‘laurel wreath’ symbolizing the 1971 victory. Jawa Motorcycles is honoured to be the first manufacturer to be allowed to do so on a production motorcycle,” the company said.

Aside from this, however, the bike remains the same. The Jawa continues to be powered by the 293cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder that produces 27 PS of power and 27 Nm of torque. Transmission comes in the form of a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension is taken care of by conventional telescopic forks and a dual-spring setup in the rear. Braking comes via discs and dual-channel ABS as standard.

The special edition Jawa is priced at Rs 1.93 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This makes it only Rs 6,000 more expensive than the standard edition and bookings can be made online.