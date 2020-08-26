Asus Zenfone 7, Zenfone 7 Pro launched with 64MP flip triple-camera system, Snapdragon 865 series chip

Asus Zenfone 7 series has been unveiled. The Taiwan-based smartphone manufacturer has launched two new smartphones under the Zenfone 7 series, namely the Zenfone 7 and the Zenfone 7 Pro. Key Zenfone 7, Zenfone 7 Pro specifications include a 64MP triple-camera setup, an all-screen display, and a Snapdragon 865 series processor.

Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Zenfone 7 price

Asus Zenfone 7 comes in two storage configurations: 6GB + 128GB/ 8GB + 128GB, priced at TWD 21,990 (Rs 55,749) and TWD 23,990 (Rs 60, 820).

Asus Zenfone 7 Pro comes in a single configuration of 8GB + 256GB and is priced at TWD 27,990 (Rs 70,960).

Asus Zenfone 7 Pro specifications

Asus Zenfone 7 Pro features a 6.67-inch Full HD+, 90Hz all-screen NanoEdge display. The smartphone sports a flip-camera design for the rear camera system doubling up as a front camera. It sports a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio and has a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The camera on Asus Zenfone 7 Pro includes a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The rear-camera flips as a front camera when you switch to the selfie mode in the camera app.

Asus Zenfone 7 Pro gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ found on the ROG Phone 3 (review). The processor is paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. You can further expand the memory by up to 2TB using a microSD card.

There is also a massive 5,000 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging on the Zenfone 7 Pro.

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and boots on ZenUI 7 based on Android 10 out of the box.

Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB Type-C, etc.

Asus Zenfone 7 specifications

The Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro share near-identical specifications, except that the former features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and has up to 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage.