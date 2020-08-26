172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|asus-zenfone-7-zenfone-7-pro-launched-with-64mp-flip-triple-camera-system-snapdragon-865-series-chip-5757751.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asus Zenfone 7, Zenfone 7 Pro launched with 64MP flip triple-camera system, Snapdragon 865 series chip

Key Asus Zenfone 7, Zenfone 7 Pro specifications include a 64MP triple-camera setup, an all-screen display, and a Snapdragon 865 series processor.

Moneycontrol News

Asus Zenfone 7 series has been unveiled. The Taiwan-based smartphone manufacturer has launched two new smartphones under the Zenfone 7 series, namely the Zenfone 7 and the Zenfone 7 Pro. Key Zenfone 7, Zenfone 7 Pro specifications include a 64MP triple-camera setup, an all-screen display, and a Snapdragon 865 series processor.

Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Zenfone 7 price

Asus Zenfone 7 comes in two storage configurations: 6GB + 128GB/ 8GB + 128GB, priced at TWD 21,990 (Rs 55,749) and TWD 23,990 (Rs 60, 820).

Close

Asus Zenfone 7 Pro comes in a single configuration of 8GB + 256GB and is priced at TWD 27,990 (Rs 70,960).

related news

Asus Zenfone 7 Pro specifications

Asus Zenfone 7 Pro features a 6.67-inch Full HD+, 90Hz all-screen NanoEdge display. The smartphone sports a flip-camera design for the rear camera system doubling up as a front camera. It sports a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio and has a 20:9 aspect ratio. 

The camera on Asus Zenfone 7 Pro includes a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The rear-camera flips as a front camera when you switch to the selfie mode in the camera app.

Asus Zenfone 7 Pro gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ found on the ROG Phone 3 (review). The processor is paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. You can further expand the memory by up to 2TB using a microSD card.

There is also a massive 5,000 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging on the Zenfone 7 Pro.

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and boots on ZenUI 7 based on Android 10 out of the box.

Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB Type-C, etc.

Asus Zenfone 7 specifications 

The Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro share near-identical specifications, except that the former features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and has up to 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage.
First Published on Aug 26, 2020 03:15 pm

tags #Asus #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.