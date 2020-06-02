App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 06:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asus TUF gaming laptops, ROG desktops launched with 7nm Ryzen CPUs, Nvidia GeForce GPUs

The TUF A15 laptop and ROG GA15 and ROG GA35 desktops are already available, while the TUF GA17 will go on sale in mid-June.

Carlsen Martin

Asus just unveiled two new gaming laptops under its TUF brand and two ROG desktops in India. The Asus TUF A15 and A17 have been equipped with AMD Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors, while the ROG GA15 and GA35 desktops opt for Ryzen 3000 series CPUs. All four machines use Nvidia’s graphics.

Asus TUF A15 and A17 Price

The Asus TUF A15 starts from Rs 60,990 for the Bonfire Black colour option, while the Fortress Gray finish will set you back Rs 62,990. The TUF A17 is only available in Fortress Gray and starts from Rs 60,990. The TUF A15 is already available through online and offline retail partners, while the TUF A17 will go on sale in mid-June.

Asus ROG GA15 and ROG GA35 Price

The two ROG desktops are already available through online and offline retail outlets. The ROG GA15 costs Rs 65,990 for the base configuration, while the ROG GA35 is priced at Rs 1,79,990 for the entry-level model.

Vinay Sinha, Managing Director, Sales, AMD India said, “ASUS TUF A15 and A17 are India’s first Ryzen 4000 series mobile-powered gaming laptops, addressing the aspirations of gamers and multitaskers who want to push their limits. Gaming is an important focus for ASUS and AMD, and we are pleased to strengthen our association further with the new TUF and ROG series.”

“AMD is here to offer dependable performance choices to gamers for responsive and uninterrupted gaming experiences, with our industry-leading Zen2 core architecture and 7nm desktop and mobile products,” he adds.

ASUS TUF Gaming

Asus TUF A15 and TUF A17 Specifications

Both gaming laptops can be configured with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 4900H processor. Graphics options include an Nvidia GTX 1650, GTX 1660Ti, and RTX 2060. The RTX mobile graphics card is only available on the TUF A15. The laptops are also configurable with up to 32GB of SDRAM and up to 2TB of hybrid storage (Up to 1TB PCIe SSD and 1TB HDD). The TUF A15 is equipped with a 15.6-inch FHD (1080p) IPS display with 60Hz and 144 Hz options. The A17, on the other hand, has a 17.3-inch IPS display with 60Hz and 120Hz panel options. Both TUF gaming laptops feature 48Wh batteries and support for DTS:X Ultra audio.

Asus_ROG_Desktop

Asus ROG GA15 and ROG GA35 Specifications 

The ROG GA15 can be equipped with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor paired with up to an Nvidia GTX 1660Ti graphics card. The desktop uses an AMD B450 motherboard and comes with up to 32GB of DDR4 3,200MHz RAM. Storage options include up to a 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD. The machine runs on a 500W 80 Plus PSU.

The ROG GA35 is a high-end gaming desktop that can be retrofitted with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 3950X, a 16-core, 32-thread desktop processor. It can also be equipped with Nvidia’s powerhouse RTX 2080 Ti, while the base configuration comes with an Nvidia RTX 2060 Super GPU. The desktop uses the AMD X570 motherboard and can be equipped with 128GB of DDR4 RAM. Lastly, PSU options include a 500W or 700W 80 Plus power supply.

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 06:59 pm

tags #AMD #Asus #gaming #laptops #PC

