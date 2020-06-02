Asus TUF A15 First Impressions: A new benchmark in entry-level gaming laptop

Our TUF A15 model featured a Ryzen 5 mobile processor with six cores and 12 threads. On the graphics front, the A15 opts for a GTX GeForce 1650 Ti graphics card. It was equipped with 8GB DDR4 3200MHz SDRAM and a 1TB SATA HDD and 256GB PCIe Gen3 SSD. We tried a couple of games, including Apex Legends, Overwatch, and Heroes of the Storm. All three games did particularly well with Overwatch, and Heroes of the Storm offering around 75 and 85 fps, respectively, on average on max settings. Apex Legends, on the other hand, managed between 55 to 65 fps on high settings. We’d recommend dropping the settings to get more fps and take full advantage of the 144Hz display. We will provide a detailed report about performance in our full review. From our initial tests, we believe the performance to be well above average for the price.