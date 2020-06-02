Asus TUF A15 First Impressions: A new benchmark in entry-level gaming laptop

AMD's new Ryzen mobile processors have hit the ground running. Carlsen Martin 1/8 Asus has officially dropped its first AMD Ryzen 4000-powered gaming laptops in India. The two laptops unveiled today were the TUF A15 and A17. Asus’ TUF series represents its most affordable gaming laptops. The new TUF A15 and A17 can be retrofitted with up to an 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen 9 4900H CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB DDDR. It is worth noting that the TUF A17 can be equipped with up to an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti, Asus sent us the entry-level TUF A15 and here is our first impression of the laptop. Our model is priced at Rs 70,990. 2/8 The new TUF laptop is available in Fortress Grey or Bonfire Black; we received the latter. The lid of the A15 has a brushed finish and is made up of aluminium and plastic. For an affordable laptop, the design and build quality are well above average. Asus has also left a small bump on the lid to allow you to open the laptop with one hand. The one gripe we had with this laptop was with the hinges, which unfortunately wobbles a lot. It is not a big deal but can be a little distracting when you are typing up something on your lap. 3/8 The Asus TUF A15 comes equipped with plenty of ports. The notebook is equipped with four USB ports, including one USB Type-C port with display support. The A15 also gets an HDMI port, a headphone jack, and an all-important RJ45 Ethernet port. The strong assortment of I/O enables you to connect all the accessories you need to game. 4/8 Asus has incorporated a full-size keyboard with traditional ROG fonts. The keys offer a decent travel distance, which is a delight for gaming and typing. The “WASD” keys are translucent, so they are more distinguishable when tracking down enemies in fps games. The keyboard features zonal RGB backlighting and can be customized using Asus’ proprietary software. The A15 has a smooth trackpad with a plastic finish, which may not be as good as the glass trackpads on expensive laptops, but gets the job done really well. It also has support for Windows Precision Drivers. 5/8 The TUF A15 arrives with an IPS Full HD (1080p) panel. For the 15-inch model, Asus offers 60 and 144 hertz options, while the A17 maxes out at 120Hz. Our model featured a 15.6-inch 144Hz display. While the screen is great for gaming, it really is not meant for content creation. When it comes to watching content, the viewing angles are nice with good contrast. The screen does not get very bright, which poses a challenge when it comes to outdoor usage. However, it is worth noting that this screen is as good as it gets for gaming, especially at this price. 6/8 Our TUF A15 model featured a Ryzen 5 mobile processor with six cores and 12 threads. On the graphics front, the A15 opts for a GTX GeForce 1650 Ti graphics card. It was equipped with 8GB DDR4 3200MHz SDRAM and a 1TB SATA HDD and 256GB PCIe Gen3 SSD. We tried a couple of games, including Apex Legends, Overwatch, and Heroes of the Storm. All three games did particularly well with Overwatch, and Heroes of the Storm offering around 75 and 85 fps, respectively, on average on max settings. Apex Legends, on the other hand, managed between 55 to 65 fps on high settings. We’d recommend dropping the settings to get more fps and take full advantage of the 144Hz display. We will provide a detailed report about performance in our full review. From our initial tests, we believe the performance to be well above average for the price. 7/8 The Asus TUF A15 packs a 48 Wh lithium-polymer battery, which does not seem like much but is pretty impressive for an entry-level gaming laptop. We managed to eke out a little over four and a half hours with some intense multi-tasking, between Chrome, Excel, and Word. During our test, we used on the screen on around 70-percent brightness. The battery gains are further benefited from AMD’s 7nm Zen 2 architecture, which offers big gains in power efficiency. 8/8 Our initial impression of the Asus TUF A15 can be summed up in one word: “Impressive”. The performance courtesy of the new Ryzen CPU and GTX 16 series GPU offers sizeable gains over the previous generation. Performance is further aided by Asus’ excellent cooling system. Overall, design and build quality also hit the mark, while the notebook has a great keyboard for typing and gaming. The display and battery life are quite good here, although brightness seems to be an issue. We still have to run benchmarks and put this laptop to the test in AAA titles, but from our initial impressions, this laptop seems like an excellent value buy. Stay tuned for our in-depth Asus TUF A15 review. First Published on Jun 2, 2020 04:40 pm