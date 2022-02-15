Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro with Snapdragon 888+ SoC, 144Hz AMOLED Display launched in India

Asus has launched ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro gaming smartphones in India. The two smartphones are the latest additions to the company’s line-up of gaming smartphones. The Asus ROG Phone 5s series brings two flagship gaming phones backed by the Snapdragon 888 Plus mobile platform, a 64 MP triple-camera setup, a 144Hz AMOLED display, and more.

Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro Price in India

The Asus ROG Phone 5s is priced at Rs 49,999 in India for the base 8GB/128GB model, while the 12GB/256GB variant will set you back Rs 57,999. The Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro is priced at Rs 79,999 in India for the sole 18GB/512GB model. The ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro will be available on Flipkart on 18th February 2022.

Lastly, Asus bundles an AeroActive Cooler 5 with the ROG Phone 5s Pro. The ROG Phone 5s comes in Storm White and Phantom Black colour options, while the Pro model arrives in a single Phantom Black colour. You also get a case and a 30W charging adapter in the box.

Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 5s series is powered by the Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset paired with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phones pack a 6,000 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The ROG Phone 5s series also features USB 3.1 Gen2 speeds with support for DisplayPort 1.4 and fast charging.

Asus’ latest gaming phones also sport a 6.78-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED panel. The screen has a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. The display also boasts a 360Hz touch sampling rate, 111 percent of DCI-P3, and 151 percent of sRGB coverage. It is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and has a peak brightness of 1,200 nits.

The triple-camera setup is the same on both models with a 64 MP primary sensor, a 13 MP ultrawide shooter, and 5 MP macro units. On the front, the ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5 Pro retain the top bezel and the 24 MP selfie camera.

In terms of aesthetics, both the ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro have a similar design. However, the vanilla model opts for an RGB-backlit ROG logo, while the Pro model has a PMOLED display on the back. While you get ultrasonic AirTrigger 5 shoulder buttons on both models, the Pro version also gets two touch sensors on the back.