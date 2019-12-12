App
Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 11:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asus Max M1, Max Pro M1, Max M2 receive up to Rs 1,000 price cut in India

Out of the three budget smartphones, the Asus Max M1 has got a Rs 1,000 permanent discount.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Asus has slashed the price of three of its budget M-series smartphones in India. The Asus Max Pro M1, Max M1, and Max M2 have received a price drop up to Rs 1,000. 

Out of the three budget smartphones, the Asus Max M1 has got a Rs 1,000 permanent discount. Asus Max M1 with 3GB + 32GB storage was previously on sale for Rs 6,999 and is now available for Rs 5,999.

The Asus Max M1 features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1,440 resolution. The smartphone gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD. There is a 4,000 mAh battery on the Max M1. The single-camera on the back has a 13MP sensor. For selfies, Max M1 has an 8MP front camera.

Asus Max Pro M1 has received a Rs 500 discount on all the three variants. The smartphone had previously received a Rs 1,500 price cut in July. The 3GB + 32GB variant, which was available for Rs 7,999, is now available for Rs 7,499. The 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 64GB storage models can be purchased for Rs 8,499 and Rs 11,499. 

Asus Max Pro M1 features a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2160 resolution. The smartphone gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Optics on the back comes with a 13MP + 5MP sensor setup. The 6GB RAM variant The thick top bezel on the front houses an 8MP front camera. Asus Max Pro M1 has a 5,000 mAh battery.

Asus Max M2 also gets a Rs 500 permanent price cut. This is the third price cut that the budget smartphone has received in India. The 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB units are now available for Rs 7,499 and Rs 8,999.

The Max M2 features a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720*1520 pixels and a notch on top. It gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Storage can be expanded up to 2TB via microSD. There is also a massive 4,000 mAh battery.

The dual-camera setup on the rear features 13MP + 2MP sensors. For selfies, the Max M2 gets an 8MP f/2.0 with LED flash.

First Published on Dec 12, 2019 11:20 am

tags #Asus #gadgets #smartphones

