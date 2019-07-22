App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 01:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asus Max Pro M1 receives a fresh price cut up to Rs 1,500, now starts at Rs 7,999

All the variants of the Max Pro M1 have received a price cut in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Asus Max Pro M1 has received a fresh price cut in India. The smartphone was launched year with mid-range specifications for Rs 10,999. All the variants of the Max Pro M1 have received a price cut in India.

The base 3GB + 32GB variant of Asus Max Pro M1, which was available for Rs 8,499, can now be purchased for Rs 7,999. The 4GB + 64GB variant has received the highest price cut amongst the three options. With a price reduction of Rs 1,500, the 4GB variant can be bought for Rs 8,499, instead of its last selling price of Rs 10,499.

Lastly, the 6GB + 64GB variant, which was previously available for Rs 12,499, can now be bought for Rs 11,999.

To recap the specs, the Asus Max Pro M1 features a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080 * 2160 resolution. Unlike current smartphones, the Max Pro M1’s display is surrounded by slightly thicker bezels at the top and bottom.

Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 636 SoC with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB storage options. The Max Pro M1 gets a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

Camera options on the Max Pro M1 include a dual-camera setup at the rear. The primary camera on the 3GB/4GB variant features a 13MP sensor whereas the secondary camera consists of a 5MP depth sensor. The 6GB variant features a 16MP primary shooter.

For selfies, there is an 8MP front camera with an aperture of f/2.0 that supports face unlock.

On the back, there is a fingerprint scanner for securely unlocking the device.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 with Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 01:05 pm

