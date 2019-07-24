Asus Max M2 receives a price cut for the second time in India: Check out the new price here

Asus has slashed the price of the Asus Max M2 yet again in India. The smartphone has received price cuts in the past, with the latest one by Rs 1,000. The Max M2 was launched last year in India starting at Rs 9,999 for the base variant.

Last time, the Asus Max M2 received a price cut of Rs 1,500 on both the variants. The base variant with 3GB + 32GB storage which was launched for Rs 9,999, was available for Rs 8,499. After its latest revision, the same variant can be bought for Rs 7,999.

The second variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage was launched in India for Rs 11,999 and soon received a cut, dropping its price to Rs 10,499. Now, the same variant can be purchased for Rs 9,499.

The latest pricing is reflecting on Flipkart and also includes exchange offers up to Rs 7,350. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card users can avail a 5 percent cash back on the purchase of Max M2.

Similarly, Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card users and ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Card are eligible for a 5 percent discount.

To recall, the Asus Max M2 features a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720*1520 pixels and a notch on top.

It gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Storage can be expanded up to 2TB via microSD. There is also a massive 4,000 mAh battery.

At the back, there is a dual-camera setup comprising a 13MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the Max M2 gets an 8MP f/2.0 sensor with LED flash.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, headphone jack and a micro-USB port.