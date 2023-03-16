Asus announces new laptops in India with AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs: All you need to know

Asus recently dropped several new Vivobook and Zenbook laptops in India. The new Asus Vivobook and Zenbook laptops are equipped with the new AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors and come in LCD and OLED display options.

The new Asus Vivbook line-up features a starting price of Rs 42,990. On the other hand, the new Asus Zenbook laptops start from Rs 89,990 in India. The new Asus Vivobook and Zenbook laptops will be available through Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Exclusive Stores, ROG Store, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and ASUS authorised dealers.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Specifications

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7730U and Ryzen 5 7530U CPUs paired with AMD Radeon graphics. It also comes with 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 3 SSD storage. The notebook packs a 75WHr battery that supports 65W charging through a USB Type-C port.

The new Zenbook 14 sports a 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800 pixels) OLED panel. The screen supports a 90Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, and HDR support. The Zenbook 14 also comes in a non-OLED option with a 14-inch 2.5K IPS display with 400 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent sRGB coverage. The two Zenbook 14 laptops feature an all-aluminium body, measuring 16.9mm thick and weighing 1.35kg.

Vivobook Go 14 Specifications

The VivoBook Go 14 comes with a powerful AMD Ryzen 7020 series processor (AMD Ryzen 5 7520U / Ryzen 3 7320U) 16GB of RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen 3 SSD storage. It also features integrated AMD Radeon graphics. The device weighs just 1.38 kg and is as thin as 17.9 mm, making it highly portable. The Vivobook has a 14-inch NanoEdge IPS screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The laptop comes with a large 42WHr battery with a 45W DC fast charging.

Vivobook Go 15, Vivobook Go 15 OLED Specifications

The VivoBook Go 15 OLED sports a 15.6-inch Full HD HDR OLED display. The screen boasts a peak brightness of 600 nits and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour coverage. Additionally, the non-OLED model boasts a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare display with a peak brightness of 250 nits. The notebook comes with a battery capacity of up to 50 Whr and charging support of up to 65W. Both Vivobook models can be equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 7520U or Ryzen 3 7320U CPU paired with Radeon RDNA2 graphics.

Asus Vivobook 14 OLED, 15 OLED, 16 OLED Specifications

The three Vivobook models can be equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7 7730U or Ryzen 5 7530U processor. The CPU is paired with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. For connectivity, the series comes inbuilt with Wi-Fi 6E for its 720p HD webcam. This 19.9mm thin laptop series has a MIL-STD 810 military-grade durability, weighing just less than 2 kg.

VivoBook 15X OLED Specifications

The VivoBook 15X OLED is equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor, up to a Ryzen 7 7730U CPU. This device features a memory of 16 GB RAM and a storage of up to 1TB. It sports a 15.6-inch Full HD OLED, with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Additionally, the panel is certified HDR TrueBlack 600, Pantone Validated, and has a contrast of 1000000:1. The notebook packs a 50Whr battery with 65W fast charging support.

ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip Specifications

The Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip is a 2-in-1 laptop with a 3600-degree hinge. It is equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen 5 7530U CPU paired with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM (3200MHz), which can be upgraded to 24GB.