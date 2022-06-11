Apple's DriverKit will be supported on iPadOS 16, allow manufacturers to create drivers for accessories

Apple is already bridging the gap between the Mac and M1-flavoured iPad's with iPadOS 16. It has announced DriverKit API support for the iPad, which will allow manufacturers to build more accessories for the tablet.

The API allows developers to write specialised drivers for iPads, potentially increasing the number of accessories that can be produced for the tablet. DriverKit was originally introduced for the Mac in 2019.

Also Read: Apple WWDC 2022 | Everything announced for iPadOS 16, new multitasking experience, collaboration tools and more

The DriverKit API supports USB, PCI and audio devices on the iPad. This will allow accessories created for Mac's to be easily ported to the iPad since the two operating systems now share a common driver API. Apple said that device drivers can also be distributed from the App Store.

The drawback is that DriverKit only works with Apple's own silicon, namely M1 and M2 chips. So its capabilities are limited to iPads with M1 chips—the new iPad Pro and iPad Air.

Also Read: Apple WWDC 2022 | Apple aims to make its devices more secure with privacy and security updates

On the flip side, this allows Thunderbolt accessories for the Mac like microphones or headsets to work with the iPad without the manufacturers needing to make big changes and increases the number of peripherals you can use with your M1 iPad.

Apple said each driver would only be enabled when it detects a linked, connected device and new drivers would need to be enabled in the settings menu by the user, who can also turn off support, at any time.