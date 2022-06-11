English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Apple's DriverKit will be supported on iPadOS 16, allow manufacturers to create drivers for accessories

    DriverKit allows device manufacturers to write drivers for iPad, potentially expanding its use

    Moneycontrol News
    June 11, 2022 / 06:18 PM IST

    Apple is already bridging the gap between the Mac and M1-flavoured iPad's with iPadOS 16. It has announced DriverKit API support for the iPad, which will allow manufacturers to build more accessories for the tablet.

    The API allows developers to write specialised drivers for iPads, potentially increasing the number of accessories that can be produced for the tablet. DriverKit was originally introduced for the Mac in 2019.

    Also Read: Apple WWDC 2022 | Everything announced for iPadOS 16, new multitasking experience, collaboration tools and more

    The DriverKit API supports USB, PCI and audio devices on the iPad. This will allow accessories created for Mac's to be easily ported to the iPad since the two operating systems now share a common driver API. Apple said that device drivers can also be distributed from the App Store.

    The drawback is that DriverKit only works with Apple's own silicon, namely M1 and M2 chips. So its capabilities are limited to iPads with M1 chips—the new iPad Pro and iPad Air.

    Close

    Related stories

    Also Read: Apple WWDC 2022 | Apple aims to make its devices more secure with privacy and security updates

    On the flip side, this allows Thunderbolt accessories for the Mac like microphones or headsets to work with the iPad without the manufacturers needing to make big changes and increases the number of peripherals you can use with your M1 iPad.

    Apple said each driver would only be enabled when it detects a linked, connected device and new drivers would need to be enabled in the settings menu by the user, who can also turn off support, at any time.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Apple #Apple DriverKit #Apple iPad #Apple M1 #iPadOS 16 #Mac
    first published: Jun 11, 2022 06:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.