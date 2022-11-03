Apple to test 5G support in India next week

(Image Courtesy: Apple)

Apple will test the much-awaited 5G update for its smartphones in India as early as next week. The update will allow iPhone's in the country to access 5G services.

India rolled out the 5G services last month, and the network will go live in limited cities at first. The plan is to cover 200 cities in the next six months. Reliance Jio has promised 5G coverage across India by December 2023, and Bharti Airtel will complete its network by March 2024.

While 5G services are live in select cities at the time of writing, many smartphone manufacturers have realised that they would need to push an update to enable support for India's networks.

Newer Samsung phones are compatible with India's 5G services, so is Nothing's Phone (1). Google's Pixel 6a is also good to go, while Motorola has announced that it has already started updating some of its phones, and promises an update for its portfolio by November 2022.

Like the other companies that are now scampering to prepare an update, Apple's phones are already 5G-ready but are currently limited to 4G networks as users anxiously await the update.

The Cupertino technology giant had promised to enable the services by December and now it has taken the first steps towards that goal.

According to online reports, Apple will roll out the update for testing, as early as next week. Users who are part of Apple's Beta Software Program will get to test drive the update before the final rollout.

Once live, Airtel and Reliance Jio users with an iPhone SE 3, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 or iPhone 14 will be able to download and test the update. The main goal of this test is to gather feedback, and iron out any kinks before full release in December.

The Apple Beta Software Program is open to anyone with a valid Apple ID, who accepted the Beta Software Program Agreement during the sign-up process.

If you have done that, then you can simply enroll your Apple devices to receive the latest Beta's and test out new features or updates before the full release. To learn more about the program, head here.

