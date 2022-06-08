English
    Apple to start production of 3nm M2 Pro chip at TSMC later this year: Report

    Apple recently announced the M2 Chip at WWDC 2022

    Moneycontrol News
    June 08, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Apple)

    It hasn't been long since Apple unveiled its latest silicon, M2, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), earlier this week. Now, we are already hearing several talks that suggest Apple will start making a 3nm M2 Pro chip at TSMC, later this year.

    According to 9to5Mac, who managed to get a look at research from Jeff Pu of the Haitong Intl Tech Research, Apple will continue with TSMC as its main silicon supplier, and the Taiwanese semi-conductor manufacturing company will reportedly start making advanced M2 Pro chips for Apple, based on a 3nm process.

    Also Read: EU agrees single mobile charging port in blow to Apple

    Currently, the M2 chip uses the same 5nm node that the M1 was built on. The size of the node is important because smaller the node, the less distance there will be between the transistors on the chip. This will increase performance.

    Jeff Pu also believes that Apple's long rumored AR/VR mixed reality headset will be launched in Q2 2023. Pu says that the device will be announced after the Chinese New Year, and into production in February of 2023.

    He also says that Apple is going to make its own modems for iPhone's starting in 2023, and also believes that the iPhone 15 Pro will feature a periscopic lens for optical zoom.
    Tags: #Apple #Apple M2 #Apple M2 Pro #Apple WWDC 2022 #TSMC
    first published: Jun 8, 2022 12:55 pm
