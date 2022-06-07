iOS 16 compatible devices: Here's the full list of iPhone models that will get the latest update

(Image Courtesy: Apple)

Apple's WWDC 2022 event has just wrapped up and everyone is excited by the new features the technology giant has announced. But which older Apple devices will get the new updates? Here is a full list.

iOS 16 won't support the iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 range

Apple will be phasing out software updates for iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus, along with the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. These devices will remain on iOS 15 for the rest of the foreseeable future.

The good news is that the iPhone 6 was first launched in 2014, while the iPhone 7 came out in 2016. Which means, there are probably not many people using these devices right now.

As for what devices it will support, all Apple devices from iPhone 8 and above, will get iOS 16.

iPadOS 16 compatibility starts with 5th generation iPad's

In addition to iOS 16, Apple also rolled out the latest update to its iPad line up. iPadOS 16 will support all iPad's from the 5th generation on, but a few features like Stage Manager, and Display Zoom will require M1-chips to work, which means they will only work iPad Pro M1 and iPad Air M1.

The full list of devices that will get iPadOS 16 will start with the iPad 5th generation, all the way up to the 9th generation. Then the iPad mini 5th and 6th generations will receive the update.

The iPad Air 3rd generation up to the 5th generation will receive the update too, and all the models of the iPad Pro are compatible with iPadOS 16.

macOS Ventura will leave the good-old 2015 MacBook Pro behind

It had to happen sooner or later, fan favorite 2015 MacBook Pro has finally reached the end of the software update cycle.

As for the list of devices that will be getting macOS Ventura, iMac's 2017 or later will get the update, iMac Pro 2017 and later will also receive the new features, Mac Pro 2019 and later will get a chance with Ventura, Mac Mini 2018 and later is on the list as well, MacBook and MacBook Pro 2017 or later will also be in line, and finally, MacBook 2017 and later rounds off the list.

watchOS 9 ditches the Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 3 will get left behind and not get the new watchOS update. The new operating system features will be exclusive to these devices: Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch Series 7.