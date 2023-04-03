Apple likely to launch affordable iPhone SE 4 next year: Report

The upcoming iPhone SE model may compete with Google's Pixel 7a, another affordable spin-off from a premium series. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Apple may launch an affordably priced iPhone SE 4 next year, according to a report.

The report, published by Mashable, says that the upcoming iPhone SE model may compete with Google's Pixel 7a, another affordable spin-off from a premium series.

The SE models are scaled-down, slightly less expensive iPhones that are normally positioned below the standard iPhone models in the line-up. The report says that Apple might look to keep pricing in line with Google's Pixel line-up, to compete.

Next year's model is also not expected to be compact, and may feature a larger 5.7-inch or 6.1-inch display, in place of the 4.7-inch display, seen on the 2022 model of the iPhone SE. This new size will be comparable to the standard variants of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14.

As for the design of the phone, leaks from prominent Apple leaker Jon Prosser, suggest that Apple may adopt the look of the iPhone XR for next year's model.

According to a rumor from Tom's Guide, The iPhone SE 4 may use Face ID in place of Touch ID, which was on the previous models. In addition to this, the SE will likely benefit from performance enhancements, courtesy of Apple's A16 Bionic chipset, which first made an appearance on the iPhone 14 series.

It's worth noting, none of this has actually been confirmed. So it's better to treat them as rumors for now.