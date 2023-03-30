English
    Apple announces dates for WWDC 2023

    Apple is expected to announce their long rumored mixed reality headset at the event.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 30, 2023 / 03:43 PM IST
    Apple is expected to announce iOS 17 at this year's conference, which should bring with it a range of 'user-requested' features. (Image: Reuters)

    Apple has announced the dates for this year's World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is scheduled from June 5th to June 9th, 2023.

    This year, Apple's long-rumored mixed reality headset is expected to headline the event.

    The event will also showcase the latest software updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

    There will also be one-on-one labs for developers and a chance to talk to Apple engineers working on the products. Additionally, developers and students can attent the event in-person.

    Apple is expected to announce iOS 17 at this year's conference, which should bring with it a range of 'user-requested' features. According to rumors, the latest iteration of iOS will be a major update which adds significant features.

    Besides iOS 17, Apple may announce new Mac hardware at the event. According to rumors, we might see a new Mac Pro and even a 15-inch MacBook Air.

    Of course, the big talking point will be the long in development mixed reality headset, which is reportedly going through a rough patch in development.

    It has caused rare dissent within the Apple ranks, with engineers, operations team members, and the management not seeing eye to eye on when it should launch.

    first published: Mar 30, 2023 03:43 pm