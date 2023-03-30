In Pics: A guide to ChatGPT, Bing and other AI chatbots

1/11 As AI technology progresses, chatbots are gaining popularity as a means of answering complicated questions and aiding with diverse tasks. If you’re seeking the latest AI language models or a chatbot to assist you with your everyday chores, this guide can assist you in making an informed selection. (Image: News18 Creative)

2/11 ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, gained popularity last November for its impressive ability to provide engaging responses to various queries. (Image: News18 Creative)

3/11 Microsoft’s search engine Bing has integrated AI technology, courtesy of its investment in OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The addition of AI is seen as a way to compete with chatbots, which are able to quickly answer complex questions. (Image: News18 Creative)

4/11 Meta’s BlenderBot is still in demo mode and used for research purposes only. The company has been working on large language models, such as its LLaMA model, and has not announced how it might integrate BlenderBot into its flagship products. (Image: News18 Creative)

5/11 Google Bard is similar to ChatGPT and Bing and is designed to answer questions but doesn’t have the capability for complex image searches. (Image: News18 Creative)

6/11 Anthropic’s Claude is a chatbot platform built by former OpenAI employees. It uses “constitutional AI” with a set of values and principles coded into it to reduce the likelihood of harmful outputs. (Image: News18 Creative)

7/11 My AI is a chatbot feature offered by Snapchat, the popular social media app among younger audiences. It is represented by a colourful avatar with purple skin and blue-and-green hair, which can be added to your friend list. (Image: News18 Creative)

8/11 Replica, developed by Luke, allows users to create their own AI friend through the app. Beyond chat, users can personalize their AI friend with a name, body, and hairstyle. (Image: News18 Creative)

9/11 Jasper is an AI model marketed to businesses to quickly create written content. It used the GPT-3 model before it became popular and has a number of corporate clients. (Image: News18 Creative)

10/11 Writesonic’s Chatsonic product is marketed to help people in the workplace create social media posts and articles quickly. It already has big clients such as Spotify and New York University. (Image: News18 Creative)