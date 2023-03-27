Mixed reality headset sparks rare dissent at Apple

(Image: Reuters)

Apple's much-talked-about and long-rumoured mixed-reality headset is believed to be a few months from launch but many employees do not feel the headset is ready yet.

According to a report in The New York Times, eight current and former employees of the Cupertino-based technology giant say that there is a lot of scepticism around the product.

Many employees have expressed doubt over the headset's rumored $3,000 price point, while others have questioned its utility. Some employees have reportedly even left the project over these concerns.

Apple has also fired employees over the lack of progress on the project. There is also speculation that Apple may end up delaying the launch, given a troubled economy but the company has begun manufacturing the headset in hopes of a June release, the report said.

Some team members have even questioned whether the "new device is a solution in search of a problem". Past Apple products like the iPhone and iPad were built with utility in mind, whereas the headset doesn't seem to have a clear purpose yet.

Earlier in March, the London-based Financial Times said there was a rift between the engineering teams working on the project.