WhatsApp to roll out audio chats, a new feature available in a future app update

The Meta-owned app WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new major feature that will allow people to use audio chats now. As per a new report, this new feature is under development but WhatsApp is planning to launch it soon.

This development comes on the heels of WhatsApp announcing a new WhatsApp Desktop app for Windows that includes improved calling such as the ability to place group video calls with up to 8 people and audio calls with up to 32 people.

“Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.7.12 update available on the Google Play Store, we discovered that WhatsApp is now developing a new feature called audio chats, available within your conversations in a future update of the app," WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, reported.

A new waveform icon will be added to the chat header, as shown in the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, enabling users to start audio chats. Unfortunately, there isn't any official information available yet about the specific operation of this feature, therefore its precise function is unclear at the moment.

A red button for disconnecting active calls can be seen in the screenshot, and there also seems to be some additional space visible. The waveform icon suggests that real-time audio visualisation is possible, so it is conceivable that the area above the chat header may be set aside for the display of audio waveforms.

According to the report, this would offer a minimalistic interface that would let users switch between their conversations while listening to audio waveforms. The software will soon receive an upgrade that will include audio chats, which is currently being developed.

In another update, the app introduced WhatsApp's official chat on the platform, where users can get the most recent updates and information on how to use the app on iOS and Android. According to WABetaInfo, the chat is verified by a green badge and offers information about new features and updates, as well as tips and tricks for using the app.