Apple wins appeal against UK's antitrust investigation

Apple has won an appeal against the UK Competition and Markets Authority's decision to launch a probe into the tech giant's mobile browser and cloud gaming services.

The UK's Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) sided with Apple and ruled on March 31 that the CMA held no power and "erred in law" when attempting to investigate the Cupertino-based technology giant, news agency Reuters reported.

Apple's lawyer Timothy Ottey argued that the investigation should have been undertaken last June when the authority published a report on mobile ecosystems. In the report, CMA said it felt that Apple and Google held an "effective duopoly".

The tribunal ruled that in not investigating Apple during that time, in expectation of the CMA being granted more executory powers, meant it "erred in law".

Disappointed with the ruling, CMA said in a statement, the judgment meant "there are material constraints on the CMA's general ability to refer markets for in-depth investigations".

It undermined "CMA's ability to efficiently and effectively investigate and intervene in markets where competition is not working well".

The competition watchdog said it would be "considering its options" and would seek "permission to appeal".

"We are pleased with the Competition Appeal Tribunal's decision and will continue working to deliver support for developers and a safe and secure experience for users," Apple said in a statement.