Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 08:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple iPhone SE Plus 2020 launch slated for later this year: Report

The iPhone SE Plus 2020 is expected to have the same body as the iPhone 8 Plus with a 5.5-inch Retina HD display.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After launching the relatively-affordable iPhone SE 2020, Apple is said to a ‘Plus’ size version later this year. The upcoming iPhone SE Plus will reportedly replace the iPhone 8 Plus.

YouTuber Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech, who has built a reputation lately for his accurate Apple-related leaks, has confirmed that the iPhone SE Plus 2020 does exist and more news on the affordable iPhone will be shared soon.

While the exact launch date is currently unknown, some reports suggest that Apple could launch the iPhone SE Plus 2020 in May alongside the new MacBook Pro and AirPods. A DigiTimes report from January 2020 claimed that Apple could launch the iPhone SE Plus at the end or 2020 or early 2021.

Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously stated that Apple would launch an ‘iPhone SE 2 Plus’ during the first half of 2021. 

The iPhone SE Plus 2020 is expected to have the same body as the iPhone 8 Plus with a 5.5-inch Retina HD display. The LCD panel, like the iPhone SE 2020, will have thick bezels on the top and bottom. The iPhone SE Plus 2020 will also have a Touch ID sensor on the Home Button.

The inside of the iPhone SE Plus 2020 will have Apple’s latest A13 Bionic chip, which is also found on the latest iPhone 11 series (iPhone 11 Pro Review).

On the back, the iPhone SE Plus 2020 will reportedly feature a dual-camera setup. It is unknown if Apple will stick to the 2x telephoto lens or launch the iPhone SE Plus 2020 with an ultrawide angle lens alongside the primary 12MP f/1.8 sensor.

The iPhone SE Plus is also likely to get IP68 water/ dust resistance and wireless charging support.

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 08:24 am

tags #Apple #gadgets #smartphones

