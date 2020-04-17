Apple iPhone SE 2020 battery, RAM details revealed via Chinese telco listing

Apple has launched the iPhone SE 2020 in India. Much like all other iPhones, Apple did not reveal some important details about the internals of the iPhone SE like the RAM and battery. However, a Chinese telecom operator has listed out these missing details on its website.

According to the operator’s website, iPhone SE features 3GB RAM and 1,821 mAh battery. The RAM is the same as that of iPhone XR, whereas the battery is similar to the iPhone 8.

Apple, too, on its website, claims that the iPhone SE offers the same battery life as the iPhone 8 with 13 hours of video playback and 40 hours of audio playback. The latest generation iPhone 11 series reportedly feature 4GB/6GB and have much bigger batteries.

Some other specifications and features of iPhone SE 2020 have also been revealed. It features a 4.7-inch Retina HD True Tone IPS display with a 750*1334 resolution and comes with a solid-state Home button for the Touch ID sensor like the iPhone 8.

Under the hood, the performance is handled by Apple’s latest A13 Bionic chip and a third-generation Neural Engine for faster and more efficient machine learning. Apple iPhone SE, like the iPhone 11 series, is water and dust resistant and comes with IP67 certification. The company says the iPhone SE can stay in one-metre water for up to 30 minutes.

In terms of camera, there is a single camera system on the back with a 12MP f/1.8 sensor and a True Tone LED flash. The camera comes with features like Portrait mode (six effects like Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High-Key Mono), Smart HDR, Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Burst Mode, Auto Focus, etc. iPhone SE misses out on the dedicated Night Mode feature.

For selfies, there is a 7MP f/2.2 sensor at the front that supports Portrait Mode, Retina Flash, Auto HDR, etc.

The iPhone SE supports 18W fast charging but ships with a 5W brick. It also supports wireless charging.

Apple iPhone SE has been launched in India for Rs 42,500 for the 64GB variant. The 128GB and 256GB storage options have also been launched and can soon be bought for Rs 47,800 and Rs 58,300, respectively. The date of sale is yet to be revealed.