Apple iPhone 14 series case design leaks, iPhone 14 Pro Max has a slightly larger camera island than 14 Pro

Due to poor sales figures of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini, Apple could be ditching the mini and going with a larger ‘Plus’ model. This means the line-up will include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
The cases for the four iPhone 14 models were recently leaked on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. The tipster also posted a side-by-side comparison of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max’s camera islands’ sizes. It is worth noting that the cut-out of the camera island on the iPhone 14 Pro looked smaller than that of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
This suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro Max could be getting some upgraded camera hardware. Previous reports have also suggested that the iPhone 14 series is getting a major front camera upgrade. The iPhone 14 models could also get new hole cut-outs for the front cameras.