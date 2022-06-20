English
    Apple's iPhone 14 series to have four variants this year: Report

    A market research report from Omdia says Apple will have four variants for iPhone 14, instead of three, like with the iPhone 13.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 20, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST
    Representative image.

    A market research report from industry analysis firm Omdia says Apple is going to produce four variants for the iPhone 14 - iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max - instead of three, like with the iPhone 13.

    The report says that Apple's primary source of OLED displays will remain the same, and Samsung, LG and BOE will provide the company with displays across all variants of the upcoming smartphone.

    As per the report (via Chinese publication IT Home), Samsung will remain the primary supplier for the Cupertino technology giant, with the Korean company set to supply displays for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

    LG will provide displays for iPhone 13, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max. BOE, meanwhile, will only supply displays for iPhone 13 and iPhone 14.

    Apple is likely to skip the mini variant this year, and has instead replaced it with a Plus variant for the iPhone 14. The variants will use LTPS OLED and LTPO OLED displays.

    The report says that iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will have 6.1-inch and 6.9-inch displays, and will use the LTPS OLED panels. The panels are likely to have higher refresh rates as well, but variable refresh rates will be exclusive to the Pro and Pro Max models.

    The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will offer the same screen sizes as the other two variants, but will use LTPO OLED panels, with support for high, variable, refresh rates. The report also says that there might be an "always-on" mode with the Pro and Pro Max, since devices with LTPO OLED panels have that option.

    There will also be two different notch styles on the variants this year. While the standard variants (iPhone 14 and 14 Plus) will use the old notch design, the Pro and Pro Max variants will use a new split notch design, with one half housing the internals for Face ID and the other housing the front camera.
    first published: Jun 20, 2022 05:08 pm
